Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Is Back & Looking CONFIDENT In Farewell Party For Eras Tour Crew After Scary Vienna Cancelations!

taylor swift party london the eras tour

Taylor Swift has been seen for the first time since her Vienna Eras Tour shows were canceled after a thwarted terrorist attack.

On Monday night, the 34-year-old superstar was spotted out and about in London after she reportedly threw a wrap party for her Eras Tour staff, according to pics from DeuxMoi. In the photos, Tay Tay is rocking a flirty blazer and skirt, with a matching plaid pattern featuring green and orange just in time for fall. She paired the combo with a white poet blouse, all atop some olive green high-heel Mary Janes over white socks. She completed the look with a smokey eye and a coral lip. Girl was put together and ready to be out and seen!

The outfit comes from Vivienne Westwood‘s autumn/winter collection of 2024-2025. See the pics (below):

So cute!

We love to see her very much back in a mode of being ready to show off, even to the degree she’s wearing haute couture. It shows she’s not looking to hide out!

Although the singer is celebrating the ending of her Europe leg of her tour, which will come after she plays just five more sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium, it’s no doubt she’s got a lot on her mind. After three people were arrested in connection with a terrorist plot aimed at her Vienna shows, she’s been keeping quiet. She’s yet to speak out about the scare on social media, and many are speculating that’s because she’s following the instructions of the Austrian government. Speaking about terrorists is considered the kind of reinforcement that encourages more attempts, unfortunately. So she shouldn’t speak out about the plots, even if she’d want to communicate with fans who are upset about the shows being canceled.

Security has been amped up tenfold for her upcoming London shows. Hopefully that’s enough to get her confidence back up. It certainly looks like it based on this outing!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

Aug 13, 2024 16:49pm PDT

