WILD! Florida Elementary School Teacher Arrested For Drug Possession After Allegedly Acting Bizarrely During Work! 

How could anyone think this would be a good idea!?

An elementary school teacher in Florida was taken into police custody for possession of MDMA — aka ecstasy or Molly — after school administrators reported her for acting bizarrely during school hours.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, faculty members at Hammett Bowen Elementary School noticed that first grade teacher Hiromi Adams (above) was exhibiting concerning behavior on Tuesday. They notified the School Resource Officer, who sent Adams to the school’s clinic for a health checkup.

Related: Brothers In Bicycle Race Killed By Driver Who Was ‘Uncontrollably Defecating’

Adams’ colleagues said they saw her going toward the bathroom before leaving the school and believed she might have been trying to hide something in the there before leaving. So the SRO and school administrators conducted a search of the bathroom, which is also used by students, and found a pill bottle with Adams’ name on it.

Police said the pill bottle contained a red straw, half of a green pill, and a small plastic baggie of green powder. The powder was tested and proved to be MDMA, according to officials.

Adams was found off-campus by a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and arrested. When police searched Adams’ person, they said they also found the narcotic Suboxone.

The educator was taken to the Marion County Jail for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Crazy, right??

[Image via Marion County Sheriff’s Office]