Brothers In Bicycle Race Killed By Driver Who Was 'Uncontrollably Defecating'

Two brothers were killed while competing in a cycling race over the weekend after a woman allegedly experienced “uncontrollably defecating” on herself while driving and struck them.

According to police, Andrew and Matthew Bullard, 49 and 48 respectively, were from California but racing in an event on Saturday in Washington City, Utah. Sadly, at around 2 p.m., Julie Ann Budge, 47, swerved into the bike lane, striking them both, the New York Post reported. Witnesses performed life-saving measures on the scene, but the men, who were unconscious, were pronounced dead once they made it to St. George Regional Hospital. So heartbreaking…

Most concerning is the fact that the driver reportedly didn’t immediately stop after the crash. The arresting officer detailed in a probable cause statement obtained by KUTV:

“A witness at the scene of the accident stated that it appeared that Julie did not have the intention of stopping after hitting the two cyclists.”

That same person decided to follow the suspect, the note continued:

“The witness stated he followed Julie’s vehicle until she pulled over and stopped several hundred yards away from the accident.”

Julie claimed that she was unable to stop her Hyundai Genesis following the crash and that she suffers from “various medical issues,” including irritable bowel syndrome. Her condition allegedly began to act up just before she swerved, causing her to “defecate on herself without warning” and drive into the bike lane.

She told authorities that she was admitted to the hospital the previous day and had been given Fentanyl through an IV drip. Arresting documents noted that she failed all field sobriety tests.

She has been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. She was also charged with two counts of automobile homicide due to criminal negligence (second-degree felonies), two counts of failure to remain at an accident involving death (third-degree felonies), and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury by negligent operation (third-degree felonies). She was also charged with a misdemeanor of reckless driving and an infraction for improper lane travel. Wow. She is currently still in custody according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. KUTV reports that in 2015 she was convicted of driving under the influence, as well.

Our thoughts go out to the Bullard’s family and friends in this devastating time. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support their families. You can donate HERE. R.I.P.

