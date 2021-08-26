Teacher's Aide Dies By Suicide In Front Of 14-Year-Old Student She Was Accused Of Sexually Assaulting

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An already confused young boy has now been traumatized after the teacher’s aide he allegedly had a sexual relationship with died by suicide right in front of him.

According to reports, Jennilynne Derolf (above) was arrested on July 15 after being accused of having a physical relationship with a 14-year-old student at her school in Pennsylvania.

The Buck’s County District Attorney’s Office said the 38-year-old was charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, institutional sexual assault, and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Two days before the arrest, Falls Township Police Department received a call from the boy’s grandmother, claiming her grandson was having a sexual relationship with his teacher’s aide at Valley Day School. In interviews with detectives, the alleged victim told authorities that he and the aide started texting each other discreetly on a messaging app.

As their relationship developed, they began meeting at Falls Township Park, he claimed, and their meetings “became romantic” in early June. The boy told police he and the aide had sex three times in July; twice in the area of the Levittown Lake in Tullytown Borough, and once near a baseball field in Bristol Township.

Derolf was arrested and sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility, on $900,000 bond. She was immediately suspended from her school — which is a private school targeted at students with “histories of acute learning, adjustment, behavioral, and/or emotional needs,” according to its website — and not allowed to enter the building or have contact with students.

District Attorney Matt Weintraub said at the time:

“The defendant’s conduct is not only reprehensible, but criminal. She not only violated the trust required in any student teacher relationship, but also that trust that children should be able to have in all adults of authority. She will be held accountable for her criminal acts.”

The aide was released on bail on July 23 and had been due to appear at her preliminary hearing in October. But tragically, she had other plans.

On August 22, the boy’s family called local police and asked them to perform a welfare check, after they learned Derolf had once again secretly contacted the boy and arranged to meet with him.

As officers closed in on the meeting place, however, Derolf pulled out a gun and shot herself dead, right in front of the boy’s eyes. Police Chief Nelson Whitney said:

“Upon the arrival of the police officers, Derolf committed suicide with a firearm.”

The case is still under investigation. The boy was not injured, but he’ll likely be scarred for life from witnessing such a disturbing sight.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).