Senator Ted Cruz Caused Such A Scene Over Missing A Flight That Airport Employees Had To Call Police!

Ted Cruz got so angry over a missed flight this past weekend that airport staff were forced to CALL THE COPS to calm the situation!

The Republican Senator from Texas reportedly missed his flight out of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Gallatin County, Montana on Sunday, according to a report and accompanying video posted to the social media side Reddit.

In the 23-second video clip, which appears to be taken from behind a ticketing counter inside the airport, viewers are able to see the Senator chat with a desk agent of an airline about his flight. According to the Reddit user who uploaded the clip, Cruz allegedly missed his flight out of they airport, and then began “accosting airline employees” in response. As the GOP politician got more and more angry, the poster alleges, “law enforcement had to be called when he wouldn’t calm down.”

OMG!!!

The clip, which was first posted in the Bozeman subreddit, is very short, but it definitely shows a key part of the exchange. You can watch the man, later positively identified as Cruz by airport employees, go off on the ticketing agent HERE. Who behaves like that?? (BTW, it doesn’t make the video any better, but at least he’s wearing a face covering. Small victories, right? UGH!!!)

Redditors had a LOT to say about Cruz’s outburst here, too. When one user asked the original uploader whether the Senator used a “don’t you know who I am” argument to try to make his way onto the plane, the purported witness claimed Cruz did allegedly attempt to take that exact course of action:

“Pretty sure he said those exact words [‘don’t you know who I am’]. Also demanded to speak to a manager about a dozen times. Every bit as much of a POS in real life as you’d imagine”

You mean the whiny, overbearing GOP Senator from Texas — who has had other infamous and embarrassing travel issues in the recent past — is allegedly the type to demand to speak to a manager when faced with the slightest inconvenience?!

Yeah, we’re not shocked by that revelation at ALL! He’s extremely well known for making horribly s**tty decisions at this point. Just saying!

Per The Independent, neither Cruz nor his team have commented about the apparent incident. However, Bozeman Airport Deputy Director Scott Humphrey did speak to DailyMail.com about the unruly passenger, confirming that airport officers were called to the scene and revealing that the traveler in question was, in fact, Senator Cruz!

Humphrey said (below):

“One of our Public Safety Officers (PSO) was in the ticket lobby and was asked to assist with a frustrated passenger at the United ticket counter (which is not unusual). The passenger had missed the check-in window for his flight and re-booking options were limited out of Bozeman due to Spring Break. Once travel options were explained to the passenger, he was rebooked and departed Bozeman later that evening. Our PSO didn’t realize he was dealing with Senator Cruz until after the fact.”

Wow! So it’s legit, then!

And it tracks with all of Cancun Ted’s selfish and entitled past behavior! ….Aaand it’s also kind of hilarious that airport personnel didn’t know who Cruz was even after he started complaining. Womp, womp!

Other Redditors didn’t hesitate to start cracking jokes about Cruz’s poor public behavior, likening the politician’s travel issues here to his Cancun experience and more.

Here are just a few of the reactions (below):

“The most shocking part about this, he’s complying with FAA regs and is masked.” “I actually think it’d be hilarious if he flipped his s**t in an airport, was placed on the no-fly list, and then had to drive back and forth from TX to DC for the rest of his life.” “Ted’s just trying to get to Cancun guys.” “Is Bozeman the normal connection for the DC to Cancun flight? Airlines must really be having difficulties.” “I don’t think that anyone’s surprised that Teddy’s the type of guy that’ll yell at someone else because of his own f**k up.” “Does this guy ever actually spend any time in the state he is supposed to represent? Every story or video about him places him everywhere except Texas.” “He’s mad because he missed his scheduled murder across the country. I mean he is the zodiac killer.”

Oof! That last one is quite the reference! Kinda wild (and hilarious) how the ‘Ted Cruz is the Zodiac Killer’ meme lives on!

