Drew Barrymore Breaks Down In Tears Talking To Pamela Anderson About Their Similar Hardships

Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson apparently have a lot in common.

On Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old sat down with the former Playboy model to discuss her new book Love, Pamela, as well as her Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story. While they chatted, Drew brought up the subject of their biggest happiness in the world — which for both is their children. Drew gushed:

“When I had my kids it was like, that changed everything.”

Pamela agreed, saying:

“Right, well, the things you won’t do for yourself, you do for your kids.”

The 50 First Dates actress asked the 55-year-old if she felt the same way regarding her children’s safety:

“Are we protecting our children the way we never got to have that protection?”

Both stars are mothers to two kids — and sadly have experienced so many hardships throughout their childhood and their pasts. They both agree that they’re working extra hard to give their children the lives they never had. Pam even opened up about hiring a security guard for her kids’ school years:

“Definitely. My kids didn’t know they had a security guard at school. I hired someone to be an assistant P.E. instructor just to be there because people were trying to take them off the school yard. I had to find clever ways to make them feel everything was normal, but I needed to know eyes were on them. I was not going to take that chance.”

People were trying to take her children straight from their school!? So scary!

Drew completely feels Pamela’s pain, though. She broke down into tears when talking about how hard life in the spotlight is when you have kids:

“At a certain point, I so understand. I get it. Don’t f**k with my kids! This is not OK. They did not sign up for this. It’s hard.”

The Baywatch alum comforted the Charlie’s Angels star, telling her she’s “going to get through,” and Drew asked her for some advice:

“How did you get through it? Because you raised these incredible boys.”

Pam said she was very careful with social media in particular when raising her boys — and it’s clear she did a very good job keeping them safe! The love Brandon and Dylan Lee show their mom is so heartwarming. So clearly it worked!

Leave it to Drew to find the bright side! After calming down and wiping her tears, she mused:

“Maybe our whole lives were the best things for setting us up as parents.”

Aww!

The two actresses also discussed how hard it is to “love someone who isn’t” their children’s father. And even though Pam still says her ex-hubby Tommy Lee is her one true love — she’s been happier than ever:

“I don’t even care if I’m alone the rest of my life. I’ve experienced really wonderful, loving moments and sometimes things don’t last forever for a reason and it’s OK. It’s fine. The last year I spent alone I think has been the happiest year of my life.”

The Blended star found lots of comfort and similarities in herself and Pamela. Toward the end of the interview, she confessed:

“I love this discovery of myself. There’s so many parallels I feel with you.”

So sweet! We love this duo, we’re so glad they have each other. You can watch the full interview (below):

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via YouTube/The Drew Barrymore Show]