Pauly D 'Almost Died' While Filming New Jersey Shore Episodes -- And The Story Is So Unsettling!

Poor Pauly D!

The DJ got into a super precarious spot while filming scenes for this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. But thanks to quick thinking by the show’s medic and producers, his life was saved! We’re not even joking about that — as Pauly himself explained, things could have gotten REALLY bad, really fast!

During Thursday’s episode of the hit reality TV reboot, Pauly D revealed how he was hospitalized following a totally unexpected medical emergency. At one point during filming in Nashville, the cast all went out for dinner. But something was VERY wrong with the 43-year-old reality TV veteran! He popped into a confessional during and revealed:

“I have a lot of respect for those guys after I almost died.”

OMG!! But what happened?! Well, Pauly started feeling dizzy during the dinner, then told producers that he was having trouble breathing. After complaining he didn’t “feel well” to the production leads, he started to look REALLY sick. The show’s medic took immediate charge and started to try to figure out what was wrong with the poor guy. But answers weren’t forthcoming! Eventually, Pauly’s health declined so quickly the producers were forced to call 911 and have him rushed to a Tennessee hospital!

Oh, no!

In a confessional, Pauly later explained what happened in detail: he had a ruptured hemorrhoid that got completely out of control! Jeez!! He said:

“In Nashville, I had a little problem where I had a hemorrhoid that ruptured and it was bleeding throughout the night and it was bleeding so bad I lost so much blood that I actually fainted. I had to get rushed to the hospital and they had to give me a blood transfusion and then sew that up.”

Whoa! WHAT?! A hemorrhoid?! It may sound small, but untreated, that blood loss? It’s just as serious as any other freely bleeding wound. Blood transfusions are no joke. And for him to lose that much blood to the point where he fainted, holy s**t!! In the understatement of the year, Pauly low-key admitted:

“It was a scary thing.”

Scary?! It was beyond that. It was potentially life-threatening if left alone for too long! Shout out to the show’s medic, and production staff, and the first responders who took care of him and nursed him back to life! Shoutout to Pauly’s girlfriend Nikki Hall, too, who he praised for flying straight to Tennessee after the incident happened to be by his side.

Thankfully, the MTV vet noted how he “bounced right back” after the blood transfusion. And he seems fine now! Later in the confessional chat, he joked that he could now be one of the blood-sucking stars on the Vampire Diaries:

“If you watch Vampire Diaries, it’s the same thing. When the vampire has no blood, he’s weak. When he has blood, he’s brand new. I’m a vampire, legit!”

LOLz! Hey, at least he has a sense of humor about it. That could have been a seriously terrible situation. Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Jersey Shore/YouTube]