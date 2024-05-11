OMG, Man Behind Viral Phenomenon #TheDress Admits He Strangled His Wife!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Well, #TheDress certainly took on a whole new sense of virality…

If you were anywhere on the internet or even watched the news in 2015, all anyone could talk about for the longest time was THE DRESS! Was it gold and white? Was it black and blue? It was the argument of the year, and even sparked several spin-offs of color guessing games. But one thing that also came from it, no one saw coming. Years later, in March 2022 to be exact, the man who posted it apparently tried to kill his wife!

Yes, the person behind the Tumblr post, 38-year-old Keir Johnston (above, right), was accused of strangling his wife, Grace Johnston (above, left), in an act of attempted murder. Court docs said at the time he pinned his wife to the ground and compressed her neck as he sat on her during an “incident”. He allegedly placed his hands around Grace’s neck repeatedly, strangling her and restricting her ability to breathe while making threats of violence. Prosecutors also said he threatened to kill her and brandished a knife at her, causing further injury, as well as sent her some abusive texts. Awful.

And now, according to the BBC on Friday, he’s admitted to the heinous crime, having changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.

Prosecutor Chris Macintosh said in the situation his wife “was initially able to scream and feared for her life and believed Johnston intended to kill her as he was very forceful”. This led Judge Lady Drummond to deny him bail and place him in custody pending sentencing.

More unnerving details that came out about the situation include an eyewitness allegedly pulling the couple apart after Grace screamed for her life, as well as the viral poster threatening to “finish” her off. The victim also reportedly called authorities and said:

“My husband is trying to kill me!”

So, so scary.

The judge showed no mercy in a recent hearing, saying: