Teen Mom Star Amber Portwood’s Daughter Just Turned 14 -- & She Looks So Grown Up!

Amber Portwood’s little one is not so little anymore!

This Teen Mom‘s oldest daughter, Leah Shirley, just turned 14 and we can’t believe our eyes! It doesn’t seem like too long ago when her birth was being documented on MTV’s 2009 episode of 16 and Pregnant, but you can see for yourself in an ADORABLE post her father Gary Shirley shared in celebration on Saturday. The photos, which also feature Leah’s younger sister Emilee Shirley, whom Gary shares with wife Kristina Shirley, were captioned:

“Wishing my very awesome daughter Leah Shirley a very happy birthday, she’s a very smart young lady & I couldn’t ask for a better kid. I love you Leah so very much.”

SO sweet! Instagram users quickly jumped in the comments to join in on the celebrations, writing things like:

“Happy birthday to Leah! She’s so beautiful. You and Kristina have done an amazing job raising her and making such a beautiful home” “Wow happy birthday Leah little mini split genetics lol between you two Gary. #Awesome #twinsies lol”

Another fan chimed in to shade momma Amber, writing:

“Did anyone remind amber it’s her bday?”

Ouch! As you’ll likely know, she’s been going through a different nasty custody battle over son James with ex Andrew Glennon for the last few years, which finally reached a resolution in July. We’re just glad Leah is turning into such an amazing young girl! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Gary Shirley/Instagram & FayesVision/WENN]