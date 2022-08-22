Teen Mom Stars Show Their Support For Amber Portwood Following Her MAJOR Custody Loss

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest Teen Mom news, you probably know Amber Portwood lost custody last month of her 4-year-old son, James Glennon, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon. After three years of legal battles, the judge even granted Andrew permission to relocate with the little one from Indiana to his home state of California!

Not good for Amber…

This all came in the wake of her 2019 rampage, in which she allegedly used a machete to attack her baby daddy. Luckily, he and the child were not harmed, but the mom herself has been facing a slew of legal issues in the following years, leading up to this final custody decision. While Amber was granted three overnight visits with her son per month, he’s still set to move states with his father, so we’ll have to see how that all ends up working out…

It should also be noted that the mother of two was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, among other mental illnesses in 2017, which she revealed last month during an Instagram live that she believed were “used against her” in court.

However, it appears the Teen Mom family is stepping in to show the 32-year-old some much needed support following the heartbreaking court ruling. During a Monday press junket for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Cheyenne Floyd all showed out for their co-star. Leah told Page Six:

“Amber is a very strong woman that doesn’t give up easily and she never will. I’ve reached out to her just to support [her]. She’s going to be OK.”

So sweet! Next up was Briana, who explained:

“I love her and I feel like she’s going to be OK. It’s a tough time right now. But if she continues to stay strong and keep her head held high, she will be able to conquer anything in life.”

It really sounds like Amber is a strong woman and will hopefully be able to recover from this situation to continue bettering herself! Cheyenne rounded out the support by adding:

“Just piggybacking off of the girls, I think we all have reached out and are trying to show our support in different ways as best as we can.”

So much love to go around! The four women became closer than ever before during production on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, and are clearly maintaining that tight bond. It’s unclear whether or not The Next Chapter will cover Amber’s custody battle, but we’re just glad she has the support system she does.

