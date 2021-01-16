Amber Portwood Wants To 'Fight For Her Son & Get Her Life Back' In New Court Battle Against Ex-BF Andrew Glennon

Don’t call it a comeback, but…

Amber Portwood is making headlines again because, at least according to some insiders close to the reality TV star, she’s once again clean and ready to fight for custody of her son James. But will she be able to prove what she needs to do in court to work her way back into the little boy’s life?

As you may recall, the now-30-year-old Teen Mom OG star has been pitted against ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon after she pleaded guilty to domestic violence in 2019 in response to allegedly assaulting him during a particularly nasty altercation. The result of that domestic violence plea was that Glennon further refused to grant any parenting time to Portwood, and she was effectively shut out from her son on most occasions.

Now, though, the Indiana native is reportedly “in a much better place” and she wants to fight back to re-gain custody of her son once again.

An insider spoke to E! News about the situation, revealing this insight (below):

“Amber is in a much better place than 2019 and 2020. She’s ready to fight for her son and get her life back. This legal situation is a setback of course but she wants to continue on a positive path.”

Hmmm… a positive path would help, for sure, but she’s going to need some help from a lawyer to get back into the good graces of her son and “make up” all the parenting time she’s lost after her domestic violence plea.

But as it turns out, that’s exactly what she’s going to do!

According to the same insider, and backed up by court docs first obtained by The Sun, it appears the Teen Mom OG mainstay is currently requesting that Glennon be held in contempt of court over apparently not following their custody arrangement. With that, Portwood has filed a restraining order against Glennon with the hopes that a judge will rule in her favor and she’ll be able to make up all the lost parenting time at some point later this year, if things go right.

The restraining order has some sway, because that same insider revealed to E! News that Glennon has historically been able to keep James from Amber during various important times, saying (below):

“The initial contempt accusation against Andrew dates back to Christmas 2019 because that’s when he withheld James from Amber. Andrew tried to do it again [last] year. He was trying to take James to California for the holidays and he went into their co-parenting calendar and changed the dates. Amber’s lawyer threatened to again hold Andrew in contempt and ultimately Andrew didn’t go to California and Amber got to spend time with James over Christmas after all.”

Whoa!

So clearly there’s a lot of legal wrangling ahead for both co-parents, it would seem.

We’ll keep you updated as new information comes to light, of course…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do U think it's time for Amber to get back in her son's life?

