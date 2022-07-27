Teen Mom Star Amber Portwood LOSES Custody Of 4-Year-Old To Ex Andrew Glennon!

Wow! After three long years, a judge has finally decided on Teen Mom star Amber Portwood’s custody battle with ex Andrew Glennon — and things did NOT go down in her favor!

According to court documents obtained by The Sun on Tuesday, an Indiana court granted Andrew sole legal and physical custody of the exes’ 4-year-old son, James. This comes after Amber was arrested for a domestic violence incident against her then-boyfriend in 2019.

While Andrew has primary custody of their son, he has been ordered to “seek out and consider the mother’s opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child’s medical treatment, education and religion.” Interestingly, the judge also permitted Andrew to relocate James from Indiana to California! For the past three years, they have been staying in a home in Indiana owned by Amber while she’s been living in a rental nearby. The move will be a tough blow for the reality star!!!

The 38-year-old will reportedly be living with his mother, Charmaine Witus, on the family’s $5 million Malibu estate. Sitting on three acres of land, the home includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a swimming pool, per online listings. During a custody hearing, Charmaine also revealed that Andrew’s sister and her fiancé reside in a guest home on the property. So he will have lots of relatives around to help him care for James!

Luckily for Amber, she will finally be allowed overnight visits (something she has not had since her 2019 arrest), though those arrangements will be phased out in three “incremental time frames” to help the child adjust to the new living arrangements.

According to the outlet, the MTV personality will first be granted three days of visitation, including overnights, with James in California. The following month, Andrew will bring James to Indiana for the visit. In phase two, the Teen Mom OG star will get five days of visitation. Finally, in phase three, she will be given an undetermined amount of days. The document noted:

“Mother will have parenting time pursuant to the Indiana parenting guidelines with distance as a major factor based upon the age of the child.”

Both parents must submit monthly drug screenings for the next six months. In court documents obtained by The Sun in October 2021, Andrew alleged that Amber had a history of abusing drugs, even when she was pregnant with and caring for their child! His fear for James’ safety caused him to request his ex “submit to a hair follicle drug screen,” but the mother fought back. Now, it seems the court is doing its due diligence by requiring them both to submit drug tests.

Along with frequent drug tests, Amber must also “participate in individual counseling with the counselor of her selection and follow any recommendations made by the counselor.”

While we know this must be devastating news for the Never Too Late author, there is one bright spot. Soon, she will “be entitled to liberal telephone calls and or FaceTime communication with the child.” This is not something she’s been afforded the last few years following the consequences of her domestic violence arrest.

As Perezcious readers may recall, Andrew filed for full custody of James after Amber was arrested following a disturbing incident in July 2019. According to a police report, she pulled a machete on her ex while James was in the residence. The 32-year-old was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and felony domestic battery. She was sentenced to complete 2.5 years of probation, which she finished as of April 26. They have had a no-contact order in place since then, but once it is lifted, she won’t be restricted from contacting Andrew and James. So that’s something.

Neither parent has commented on the legal ruling yet. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Andrew Glennon/Instagram]