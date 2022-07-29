Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Offers Support To Amber Portwood After She Loses Custody Of Her Son

Teen Moms sticking together!

Catelynn Lowell is showing support for her friend and fellow co-star Amber Portwood after she lost custody of her son James.

As we previously reported, a judge granted Andrew Glennon sole legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old on Tuesday, as well as his request to relocate the child to California. However, court docs obtained by The Sun noted that the dad still has to “seek out and consider the mother’s opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child’s medical treatment, education and religion.”

Furthermore, Amber was given overnight visits with James each month that will eventually alternate between Cali and Indiana. Eventually, she will get to interact with James over the phone and FaceTime once her no-contact order, stemming from her 2019 domestic violence arrest, is over with Andrew.

Nevertheless, it was no doubt a heartbreaking loss for Amber. But fortunately for her, it looks like there is one person in her corner during this difficult time: Catelynn. Commenting on an Instagram post about the situation, the 30-year-old wrote on Thursday:

“I love you. I’m so sorry that this is happening and SO undeserved. He needs you in his life and what they decided is so wrong on so many levels. YOU [know] ur truth and all the hard work you have done. DONT let ANYONE make you think differently! I’m here for you forever and always.”

It definitely seems like Amber will have someone to lean on while navigating this co-parenting situation with Andrew.

