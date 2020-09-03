Tekashi 6ix9ine Admits To Having ‘Physical Fights’ With Baby Momma In New Interview

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is raising eyebrows in his first major interview since his release, and his extremely controversial past behavior now comes front and center once again.

The 24-year-old performer got candid about his turbulent relationship with the mother of his 4-year-old daughter Saraiyah in a sit-down profile with the New York Times that was published on Wednesday.

In the interview, the embattled recording artist addressed the allegations of abuse first made by Sara Molina (Saraiyah’s mother), and ultimately admitted to violent physical contact in the past. Not holding back and apparently unconcerned about outing himself as part of the violence, the Trollz rapper said (below):

“We did have physical fights. I admitted to all that.”

Wow…

Now, the rapper did explicitly say “no, f**k no” when asked if he still thought it was okay to “put your hands on a woman,” so there’s some growth there, it would seem. But still…

Interestingly, it turns out that 6ix9ine is actually regretful for what he did, if only because he now is coming to terms with how he will explain it to his daughter as she grows up and realizes more about her dad’s past. He also claimed he’s apologized to the person that matters most in this situation: Molina.

He said:

“It will suck [in the future]. My daughter’s not dumb. She’ll see everything on the internet. There’s a lot of things that we’ll have to explain to her. But I’ve been visiting my daughter, I’ve been giving my daughter money. I admitted my truth. It’s the worst thing ever. But I’m not going to sit there and lie to you. I’m telling you, I did it. I admit to it, and I apologize. I don’t owe the world an apology, the person I owe an apology to is Sara Molina. She got that apology. That’s where it matters.”

According to ET, Molina declined to comment publicly on Tekashi’s remarks to the paper of record.

As you’ll no doubt recall, earlier this year the embattled performer was released early from federal prison due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. Now, four months after returning to the free world, he’s preparing to release his latest album, TattleTales, which is appropriately named considering his infamous past testimony against the gang Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in court.

Sharing no regrets for telling all, the New York native explained how being kidnapped eventually led to him turning his back on them:

“I really want this to hit home: When I was kidnapped, was I a victim? Did I cooperate? No. When they were stealing money from shows, did I cooperate? No. Did I have many chances to tell the police what I saw? Yes. I was following a street code that was upheld by me and that I thought was real. Before I broke the street code, how many times was it broken to me? ‘It’s all about honor, loyalty.’ Well, let’s talk about if sleeping with somebody’s girl is honor, kidnapping somebody is honor, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from them is honor, trying to kill them is honor. ‘Snitching’s not street!’ But street is taking advantage of one of your homies?”

Even with that turn hanging over his head, though, he still doesn’t seem to care about his critics. When the Times asked about his response to those who don’t like him — and even those who have ill will towards him — 6ix9ine was candid in not giving a f**k about it:

“The people who didn’t like me before are the same people who don’t like me now, they just have an excuse. Why would I want to [change for them]? It’s made me millions of dollars. I’m stupid, but I’m not dumb. What if I change, and I don’t make no more money? Keep hating me, because you’re going to keep tuning in.”

That’s certainly one way to look at it…

You can read his full take on public perception, his fear of dying, how he believes he’s today’s Tupac Shakur, and more HERE. Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about Tekashi’s major domestic violence admission and more here down in the comments (below)…

