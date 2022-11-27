Teresa Giudice Blasted For Wearing Balenciaga Amid Brand’s Controversy Over BDSM Teddy Bear Ad Campaign

Teresa Giudice has found herself in hot water with fans for her recent fashion choice!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was called out on social media after she wore Balenciaga amid the brand’s controversy for its inappropriate ad campaign that featured kids holding BDSM teddy bears and court docs referring to child pornography laws. On Friday, her husband, Louie Ruelas, shared several photos of the 50-year-old reality star on Instagram posing in a white sweater with the company’s label printed all over it during their trip to Paris. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Related: Kanye Is Selling Old Yeezy Hoodies From Balenciaga, Gap, & Adidas For $20?

Fans quickly slammed Teresa in the comments section – even asking her to get rid of the clothing item from the brand altogether. See the reactions from social media users (below):

“Modelling Balenciaga?! Do you live under a rock Teresa” “Balenciaga??????? Shame on you Teresa” “Why are you wearing Balenciaga??? You must wake up…” “Please do not support balenciaga!” “We love you but burn that balenciaga!!!!” “@teresagiudice I love you but please do not endorse this brand. You’ll see why, it’s disturbing” “Love you Tre but take off that sweater girl!” “lmao does she not see what’s happening with balenciaga right now???! Smh…” “Balenciaga…GREAT, another person to unfollow! You do realize there are normalizing child bondage, right? Are you ok with that? Shameful! UN FOLLOW!”

The Bravo personality has not responded to the backlash at this time – and joins the list of celebrities, which includes Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and more, who have remained quiet on the controversy. Meanwhile, Balenciaga has issued a few apologies for the situation – including one where they said on Instagram Stories:

“We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”

They’ve since filed a $25 million lawsuit against the production company North Six and set designer Nicholas De Jardins and his eponymous company over the inclusion of the court files from the Supreme Court’s decision on child pornography laws. So basically, an attempt to take some of the heat off its back!

Thoughts on Teresa facing backlash over the Balenciaga sweater, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Louie Ruelas/Instagram, Teresa Giudice/Instagram]