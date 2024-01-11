RHONJ's Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice Don't Even LOOK At Each Other After Feud?!

Melissa Gorga is telling it like it is when it comes to her relationship with Teresa Giudice. Or rather, like it isn’t. At all.

We all know the sister-in-laws aren’t the biggest fans of one another, but apparently they don’t even do as much as spare glances at one another! On Monday, Entertainment Weekly caught up with Melissa at the premiere for Kevin Hart’s new Netflix movie Lift and asked when fans can look forward to the next season of Real Housewives of New Jersey. The 44-year-old teased “early spring,” saying it’s already filmed. She also shared how, despite what fans may hope for, there’s not going to be a whole lot of drama between her and Teresa. She explained:

“The biggest misconception is that it’s going to be more, like, drama between me and my sister-in-law. We don’t even, like, look at each other.”

Oof! Family gatherings must be pretty awkward!

But the reality star conceded that it’s “the new normal,” adding:

“It is what it is. I always say that’s unfortunate. I’ll never be, like, happy about that, but we’re all living, and we’re happy, and sometimes things just need to take [their] course, and right now that’s definitely how it is.”

Melissa’s hubby Joe Gorga, Teresa’s brother, didn’t have much to add, sharing that he’s just happy to be alongside his “beautiful wife.” Watch the full clip (below):

The estranged family members’ feud is nothing new, and we already knew they weren’t talking to one another… But now not even LOOKING at one another? Yikes.

[Images via Bravo & Access Hollywood/YouTube]