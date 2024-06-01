RHONJ Season 14 Reunion CANCELED Amid Fiery Cast Feud! Is A Reboot Incoming?!

Bad news for Real Housewives of New Jersey fans incoming!

Some rifts are truly irreparable… And it sounds like that’s the case for the cast of the rowdy reality show! On Saturday, several outlets reported that there will be no traditional reunion special for season 14 of the Bravo show. An insider told Page Six:

“The women were notified by production this week that a traditional reunion wasn’t happening this season amid the divisive state of the show.”

Related: Lisa Rinna Is UNRECOGNIZABLE After Shaving Off All Her Hair!

As fans know, stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have been locked in a fiery feud for a long time now. There was even a point where filming for the show was “put on pause” because things were so bad between them. Tre has been clear that she doesn’t ever intend to reconcile, which makes a reunion hard because usually THAT’S where reality stars are really meant hash things out.

A source told People on Saturday:

“A reunion is meant to have resolution and it’s clear in the season final that there is no path forward in that type of setting.”

However, Bravo isn’t abandoning all plans. The insider added:

“So the network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season.”

Inneresting.

A second source also told Page Six that the cast, including Teresa, Melissa, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, Jennifer Fessler, and Jackie Goldschneider, filmed an all-cast dinner for the finale and things apparently got EXPLOSIVE. So canceling the reunion “makes sense.” The source noted:

“And once viewers see the finale, the decision to forgo the traditional reunion will make even more sense.”

Big yikes!

And that might not even be the extent of how bad things are! Bravo & Cocktails reported that a full-blown reboot may even be underway… And that actually might not even be too far-fetched of an idea! The last time a reunion was canceled was for the Real Housewives of New York… And we all know THAT resulted in a reboot!

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers?? Would you like to see RHONJ rebooted?? Let us know down in the comments (below)!

[Images via Bravo/Peacock & Watch What Happens Live/YouTube]