Melissa Gorga Invited Every RHONJ Star To Fashion Show EXCEPT Teresa Giudice -- And Then Gloated About It!

Melissa Gorga snubbed her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice this week — and then sold merch bragging about it!!

Of course, Perezcious readers know all about the vicious, longstanding feud between the two Real Housewives of New Jersey stars. It ramped up in a MAJOR way on Wednesday evening, though!! See, Wednesday was the night of Melissa’s big fashion show for her NJ-based Envy Boutique. For the swanky shindig, she invited the entire cast of the hit Bravo show… EXCEPT for Teresa!

Per the US Sun, insiders at the event confirmed Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider, and Margaret Josephs were all there. As for Tre? Nnnnnnnope! An insider reported what we all pretty much expected:

“Teresa was not invited to Melissa’s show. Melissa left her off of her guest list on purpose because of their feud and strained relationship.”

The source also explained that none of the other RHONJ cast members expected Joe Gorga‘s estranged sister to be there, either:

“No one from the cast expected her to be there.”

And based on our previous reporting, that’s not much of a surprise! Obvi, f you’ve been following this story at all for the past few months years, you’d know it would be more surprising at this point if Teresa was invited to the fashion show…

But here’s where this story gets really juicy!!! At the event — which was held at The Gramercy in the city of Hazlet — Melissa had a certain hoodie for sale! As RHONJ fans may recall, during last season’s explosive reunion, the 44-year-old told Tre “I know you hate me, but just try to control yourself.”

After that meme-worthy statement made it on Bravo’s airwaves a few months back, Melissa made the most of it with merch! She put the saying on hoodies and offered them up for sale via her boutique website and across social media. At the time, we figured that was just a funny in-the-moment move to capitalize on the jaw-dropping RHONJ reunion. But as it turns out, Melissa is still trying to make some money off that s**t talking sweatshirt!! The insider reported:

“Melissa was selling her ‘I know you hate me, but just try to control yourself’ sweatshirt at the show for $55.”

FYI, Bravo cameras were on scene for the Envy fashion show that night, too. And with the entire cast there, it sounds like they are going to come away with some good footage for future eps. It remains to be seen whether it will center on Melissa’s major Tre snub, but whatever the case, we’re here for it.

Per the US Sun, Melissa chose to keep things classy at the end of the show. Thanking attendees for coming out for the evening, she said in part:

“I really do look to just inspire all women in business, all ladies who want to get out there and do something. There’s something really special about a woman owning her business and doing what she loves and so my biggest thing is to inspire anybody who wants to go out and do that.”

And so on and so forth! Blah, blah, blah, all good vibes, no directly spoken shade pointed at Tre. She let the snub and the hoodies do all the talking!!

