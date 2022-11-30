How Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Splitting Their MANY Houses In Divorce

In your average divorce, there’s the question of who’ll get the house. When it comes to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West the question is who’ll get which ones!

As we’ve been reporting, the SKIMS founder and the Yeezy brand head finally finalized the legal terms of their breakup this week. That was a process nearly two full years in the making. But now that it’s done, they can both really go their separate ways. (Aside from coparenting their four kids, natch.)

The ex-couple has been living in separate homes this entire time, of course. But now that the dust has settled on dividing up their assets, we are learning exactly how separate their existences will be moving forward. As in, they just split up the nearly two dozen (!!!!!!) properties they own across the world so each can head off into the sunset…

According to divorce court docs obtained by E! News late Tuesday, the 42-year-old reality TV star and the 45-year-old rapper have agreed on a specific split of the 21 mansions and pieces of land they count as assets. Here’s how it breaks down…

Kim’s Properties

The outlet reports that Kim has been granted ownership of multiple properties in the Calabasas area of SoCal. That includes the Hidden Hills home in which she currently lives with the ex pair’s four children.

The SKKN By Kim mogul is also now the sole owner of houses located in Malibu and Riverside County, too, as well as a vacation pad in Idaho. Plus, as we reported on Tuesday evening, Ye has agreed to hand off that other home in Hidden Hills — the one that sits across the street from Kim’s main digs. Not a bad deal. We’d take a mega-mansion and a handful of vacay spots! LOLz!

Kanye’s Properties

As for the Jesus Walks rapper, he now retains a 300-acre space in Calabasas. He has also been granted other homes in Calabasas and Hidden Hills, as well as his mega-expensive beachside spot in Malibu and another property in nearby Thousand Oaks. Plus, Ye is also now the sole owner of his two beloved ranches located in Wyoming — no surprise there — and another residence located in Belgium. And as one might expect, the Gold Digger rapper has retained ownership of his childhood home in Chicago, too.

Whew!

That was a lot, wasn’t it? Splitting up 21 properties. Jeez! Kim sure has come a long way from KUWTK‘s first-season family home (seen above), hasn’t she?! Old-head Keeping Up fans know where we’re coming from. LOLz!

This was just another task for the lawyers to parse out while billing top dollar from their A-list clients, we suppose. But at least it sounds like everything truly is wrapped up on this divorce.

More important than any real estate is the fact Kim is finally free after nearly two years of limbo. And now Ye can move on to, ummm, his presidential aspirations? We guess?

What do U think about these latest divorce details, Perezcious readers??

