Podcast time! Watch tomorrow on our @PerezHilton YouTube or listen NOW! This week – Britney Spears dares to bare – and a lot of fans are very upset about that! Kylie Jenner SCAMMING her fans! Bethenny Frankel transphobic? Chrissy Teigen pissing off people again! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle – hypocrites? Taylor Swift afraid of Adele! And much MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the iHeart app or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Oct 04, 2021 16:30pm PDT
