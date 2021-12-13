Into The Fire!

Podcast time! Watch tomorrow on our @PerezHilton YouTube or listen NOW! This week: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson – over already? Pete & Miley Cyrus – a new thing? Kim & Kanye West – together again? And Just Like That – talking the new Sex And The City reboot! Should Perez get his lawyer involved with Aaron Carter‘s threats against him? And MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the iHeartRadio app or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Related Posts
Dec 13, 2021 12:45pm PDT