Something New!

Podcast time! Watch our latest episode tomorrow on our @PerezHilton YouTube or CLICK HERE to listen NOW! This week: Kanye West is getting to Pete Davidson. Royal drama in the UK! Wendy Williams is ousted from her own talk show. Right call? The Sam Hunt cheating scandal! Some happy Britney Spears news! And an interview! Gonna test out including a chat into each show, kicking things off today with an interview with Carrie Prejean. The former Miss California and Perez go wayyyyy back. Lots to talk about!! Listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the iHeartRadio app or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Feb 28, 2022 07:33am PDT