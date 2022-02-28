Kanye West Posts Cryptic Blue-Tinted Photo With Pal Elon Musk -- Space Travel Collab Coming?!

Kanye West and Elon Musk are working on… a collab of some sort?! Or something??

It’s unclear exactly what might be going on for the two longtime pals, but on Sunday, the Hurricane rapper took to Instagram to post a new pic of the pair side by side with futuristic vibes all around.

In the picture, both men are lying on their backs on some kind of circular orb (or stage?!) looking up. The pic is angled, with a blue tint to the whole thing, as both friends have their hands settled across their midsection.

While Ye has been known for very involved (and controversial) captions on multiple recent IG pics, the 44-year-old opted for simplicity with this one, simply sharing his name with an emoji of the world, and the SpaceX CEO’s name with an emoji of a rocket ship. (In true Yeezy form, however, the Jesus Walks superstar did do both names in ALL CAPS. Ha!)

Of course, Elon was spotted attending the rapper’s Donda 2 album release party last week down at LoanDepot Park in Miami. And the two have been friends for a while — and spoken positively about each other in media interviews and public statements over time. So there’s definitely some mutual respect here, to say the least.

