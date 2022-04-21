The Secret CASTLE In Hollywood! Owned By Top Model Alum Lisa D'Amato! Come Look! | Perez Hilton And Family

We had THE BEST day! Got to reconnect with America’s Next Top Model icon Lisa D’Amato and enjoy a glorious time at her castle with our kids! No joke! She and her husband live in a castle in Hollywood, which you can rent for a wedding or party! She’s got two children of her own AND a succesful business! Was so great to catch up with her! She even gave us a little show on her pole! Watch!

