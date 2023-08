Our kids hovered over the dessert station at @BuddyVs restaurant inside @VenetianVegas’ @GrandChanalShoppes. It’s still summer vacation, so we let them eat all the sugar! Thankfully grandma was not with us! CONGRATULATIONS @buddyvalastro on 10 years in Las Vegas. That’s no easy feat! P.S. Perez literally had 7 of those mini toffee bundt cakes. We couldn’t stop!!!