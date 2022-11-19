This Asian Supermarket BLEW MY MIND! Super Fun Family Mukbang And Outing! | Perez Hilton

One of the best ways to learn about a new culture is through their food! Eating!!! We can’t believe at his advanced age that Perez had never been to a place like this before!!! We took the children to a Korean food emporium and it was the most awesome thing! It felt like we were in Seoul! An entire store FILLED with products we had never seen before! Sooooo cool! We let the kids pick one thing each to share and also brought grandma home a couple of surprises. Everyone was very happy afterwards! Watch!

Enjoy!

