Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI, Allegedly Falling Asleep At The Wheel

Tiffany Haddish is facing a DUI charge.

According to TMZ, the comedian was arrested early on Friday morning by Peachtree City Police Department officers in Georgia. Local law enforcement reportedly received a call this morning about a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel. Given a description of the vehicle, police were on the lookout and spotted Tiffany’s car “pulling into a neighborhood.”

The Girl’s Trip star was arrested for improper stopping on a roadway and a DUI; per the outlet, law enforcement sources say she was under the influence of marijuana.

Tiffany Haddish is facing a DUI charge after getting arrested early Friday morning, and cops say they found the comedian sleeping in the driver's seat … TMZ has learned. https://t.co/5pylgVxNpT — TMZ (@TMZ) January 14, 2022

The arrest apparently took place around 4 AM, and Tiffany was only held in custody a short time before posting bond (a reported $1,666) at around 6:30 AM. Despite the unfortunate incident, she even managed a grin for her mugshot (above).

The actress is currently in Georgia filming Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion reboot with co-stars Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Danny Devito, and LaKeith Stanfield.

Sources for TMZ suggested that Tiffany’s mental state may have been affected by recent losses, including her grandmother who raised her, friends Bob Saget and Carl Craig (a producer), as well as her dog. As the outlet noted, there’s no excuse for driving impaired, but grief and possible long shooting hours may be factors in the morning’s events.

Representatives for Tiffany have not yet commented on her arrest. We will continue to keep an eye on the situation as it develops.

