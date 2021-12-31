Mickey Mouse Club & The Party Alum Tiffini Hale Dead At 46

Actress Tiffini Hale, a former cast member on The All New Mickey Mouse Club, passed away at 46 years old. According to her former co-stars and members of the Disney Channel pop group The Party, she died on Christmas Day from complications of a cardiac arrest earlier this month. Bandmates Deedee Magno Hall and Chasen Hampton shared on Instagram:

“It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale. Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully. Tiffini’s family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve.”

Tiffini starred in the 1989 debut of the Mickey Mouse Club until the show’s end in 1995. She and her bandmates appeared in episodes alongside stars Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Keri Russell. Following the show’s conclusion, the pop group reunited in 2013, but Hale neglected to return for the comeback.

We will be thinking of her friends and family in this truly sad time. R.I.P.

[Image via Disney/YouTube]