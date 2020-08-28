TikTok Stars Bryce Hall & Blake Grey Charged After Throwing Massive Pandemic Parties — Here’s How Much Jail Time They’re Looking At!

It appears the law has finally caught up with TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray after weeks of reckless behavior amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the pair of viral social media stars were criminally charged for hosting several massive house parties at their Hollywood Hills mansion in a direct violation of the Safer L.A. Health Order and City’s Party House Ordinance. As we’ve been reporting, the gatherings have been loud and unruly, and have caused a life-threatening disturbance to their neighborhood since the young men and their crew moved in earlier this August.

It seemed it was only a matter of time before law enforcement and city officials would take more serious measures to shut the situation down. A local resident went on record telling reporters how the neighborhood had become “a party war zone” with at least three houses hosting repeated ragers until sunrise every week — but that’s about to come a permanent end!

L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a press release:

“With hundreds of people attending, loud music all night long and cars blocking access for emergency vehicles, party houses are really out of control nightclubs, and they’ve hijacked the quality of life of neighbors nearby. As if that weren’t enough, the hosts are incredibly irresponsible, with COVID-19 spreading and parties banned because of it. We’ve got to put a stop to it.”

He continued slamming the two influencers for acting irresponsibly during a time when they could be encouraging their followers to do their part in slowing the spread of the novel virus:

“If you have a combined 19-million followers on TikTok during this health crisis, you should be modeling good behavior–not brazenly violating the law and posting videos about it, as we allege.”

As you’re likely aware by now, it started on August 8 when LAPD officers responded to a complaint about a party in Bryce and Blake’s rental home. At the time, they were warned that parties were prohibited and issued a citation, but cops returned again six days later on August 14 when several hundred people had gathered at the mansion to celebrate Hall’s 21st birthday.

Police were called to break up the get-together while also responding to a call for “shots fired” in the area — something some neighbors say was from their house. Gray reportedly acknowledged he was aware of the previous citation and was given a final warning about hosting house parties, but the ragers continued. After reaching a breaking point, on August 19, Mayor Eric Garcetti permitted the city to shut off power and water access to the house.

We hope it was worth possible jail time…

Now, both stars have been charged with one misdemeanor count each for the violation of the city’s order and this means they could face to one year in jail and pay up to $2,000 in fines. Their arraignment is set for September 11.

Sure, they’ve probably got the money for those penalties, but this all could have been avoided if they skipped partying for clout. Seriously, it’s just a completely unnecessary risk during already difficult times. We hope others learn a valuable lesson from how this all turned out…

