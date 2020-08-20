Los Angeles Shuts Off Power At TikTok Star Bryce Hall’s Home After ‘Several Large Parties In Violation Of Public Health Orders’

TikTok star Bryce Hall has some explainin’ to do!

The young internet sensation — who boasts more than 13 million followers on the app and another 6 million on Instagram — may have to find one of those people to crash with for the next few days because it appears his mansion in the Hollywood Hills is completely without power and utilities! Oops! He lives there with Noah Beck and Blake Gray.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced he’d authorized the city to disconnect utility service — including power and water — to a house in the Hollywood Hills that had “recently hosted several large parties in violation of public health orders” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While Garcetti himself did not identify which house it was, or who the owner happened to be, both the New York Times and TMZ (what a duo!) later confirmed the house in question belongs to the TikTok superstar. According to E! News, Hall and his team did not respond to requests for a public statement on the matter, and it’s unclear for how long the utilities will be shut off, or where he’ll go now that he’s essentially been booted out of the Hills.

Garcetti did release a statement about the shut-off, in which he sounded frustrated (to say the least) over people continuing to defy California’s public health orders, including social distancing, wearing a mask, and avoiding large public gatherings. The politician said (below):

“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders. The city has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community. If we wish to reopen more businesses, return our kids to school, or get back to our normal lives, we must continue to wear masks, wash our hands frequently, and as we’re emphasizing today, avoid gathering with others. All of these actions save lives.”

Wow!

According to Garcetti’s office, the viral video star apparently hosted parties on both August 8 and August 14. LAPD officers made contact with Hall each time, the office claimed, issuing warnings on both occasions before the Mayor finally did his thing on Wednesday. We should note, he’s also been holding gatherings at an Encino property, and that one still has utilities intact.

Even though Hall hasn’t publicly commented, as we noted above, he did kind of make a low-key statement about his current predicament with his most recent Instagram post!

As you can see (below), the 21-year-old Maryland native posted a pic of a “movie night,” appearing to be down in Beverly Hills (and away from the Hollywood Hills), and showing him and his pals all wearing face masks, even though they weren’t social distancing much at all:

Hmmm… It’s not ideal, but it’s far better than a house party with hundreds and hundreds of people, right?! Gotta start somewhere, we suppose. And — as several commenters on that pic noted themselves — at least they are finally wearing masks!!!

Other than that pic, Bryce’s last few IG Stories have been celebrating friends’ birthdays and working out in a home gym, so it doesn’t appear as though he’s taking the utility shut-off too hard yet. We’ll keep you posted if this story goes anywhere from here… Seriously, it’s not that hard people… wear a damn mask and don’t go to parties! Think of somebody other than yourself for a few months! That’s it!!!

