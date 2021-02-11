TikTok Star Dazharia Dead At 18 By Apparent Suicide

Yet another young social media star has lost their life far too soon.

TikTok star Dazharia Quint Noyes, known online as Bxbygirlldee, reportedly died on Monday at just 18 years old. The teen’s parents confirmed the tragic news on Tuesday on a GoFundMe page.

Joseph Santiago, Dazharia’s father, shared in a statement:

“On February 8th, my daughter Dazharia has left us early and have been call up to fly with the angels. She was my little best friend and I wasn’t prepared in no way, to bury my child. She was so happy, and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road. [sic]”

Confirming that his daughter had died by apparent suicide, the father continued:

“I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru this. I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean. Now I come home and your no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels. Daddy love you. [sic]”

So incredibly heartbreaking.

Joseph went on to thank Dee’s fans for their supportive messages in a TikTok post, writing:

“I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter. Unfortunately, she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place.”

The budding influencer’s mother Jennifer Shaffer also mourned in a Facebook message, writing:

“I’m so heartbroken. I really can’t believe you’re going. I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but its not i wishing could have died instead of u …rip my angel. Everyone talks about our bad times but never talk about the good times #babygirldee. [sic]”

Noyes had over one million followers on TikTok and over one hundred thousand Instagram followers. On Monday, she had posted videos to her Instagram Story which she tagged as her last post.

The videos showed the Louisiana native singing and dancing before writing:

“Ok, I know I’m annoying y’all, this is my last post.”

It appears Dazharia’s family is in the process of putting together a memorial service for her. Our hearts go out to the teen’s loved ones at this devastating time.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

