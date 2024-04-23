TikTok Star Eva Evans' Shocking Death: Horrific Details Revealed

More details have emerged about the heartbreaking death of TikTok star Eva Evans.

The late influencer’s sister shocked the world on Monday when she announced the death of the 29-year-old Club Rat creator. She remembered her sibling as “sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious,” but didn’t reveal the nature of her death. However, details have since emerged about the shocking way she was found.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Eva appeared to have died from suicide. Law enforcement sources told the news org that a friend who had a key to the internet creator’s NYC apartment went to check on her on Saturday night after not hearing from her since Friday morning. When they entered Eva’s residence, the TikToker was apparently hanging inside. How truly awful.

The friend immediately dialed 911. When authorities arrived, they told them they didn’t know about any depression or mental health challenges Eva may have been experiencing. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Eva suffered no unusual injuries aside from the apparent cause, and there were no signs of struggle, according to the outlet. But she did leave a note behind — however, it’s not clear what she wrote. Her official cause of death has yet to be determined as officials are still awaiting a toxicology report. Sadly, Eva’s father also died of suicide back in 2018, per the outlet.

In the wake of her death, fans and friends — including Julia Fox — have expressed their grief. Julia said in a tear-filled TikTok that “NYC will never be the same.” Ugh. So sad. Our hearts continue to be with her family.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org

