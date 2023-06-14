Kylie Jenner Wears One Heck Of A Meaningful Ring Amid Timothée Chalamet Romance!

Is Kylie Jenner subtly dropping hints about her romance with Timothée Chalamet… through her jewelry choices?!

As you know, there’s been rumors that the pair have been dating since April. Although the two have yet to confirm or deny the romance speculation, they have been spotted hanging out together with their families, or she’s been caught sneaking over to his house several times. So it’s safe to say that something is going on between them!

Related: Kylie Gives Fans Mini Tour Of California Mansion!

Sources have shared some insight into their relationship over the past few weeks, with many insisting it’s “not serious” right now. However, that may not be the case! Things are potentially heating up between the duo – at least based on this seemingly symbolic ring Kylie’s been sporting lately!

The 25-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to drop a picture of herself from her private jet, wearing a Dôen Stanza floral dress, Chanel pearl earrings, and a Cartier Trinity Ring. Ch-ch-check it out below:

Stunning!

So what’s so special about it? Well, not only the jewelry item was on her left-hand ring finger, but it “has become a symbol of life’s most paramount relationships” ever since the signature design was created by Cartier in 1924, per the brand’s site. The intertwined bands are made of rose, yellow, and white gold, and each piece symbolize love, fidelity, and friendship. Whoa! Innerestingly enough, Timothée has been an ambassador for Cartier since 2021. So was this ring a gift from him to symbolize their love?! Are things getting very serious between them? Based on this ring, it seems so!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Kylie and Timothée could be in it for the long haul? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram, WENN]