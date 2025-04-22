Timothée Chalamet’s Mom Reveals What SHE Thinks Of Kylie Jenner Amid Rumors Family Hates Her!

Does Kylie Jenner have the stamp of approval from Timothée Chalamet’s momma? Or are the rumors true that his relatives aren’t big fans of the makeup mogul?

As we’ve been reporting, there have been rumors that his loved ones are against the relationship with Ky as they feel she is only with the Call Me By Your Name actor to “stay in the spotlight.” The fam reportedly doesn’t even want Timmy to tie the knot with the reality star, thinking it would be a “terrible mistake!” The biggest hater of the romance is supposedly the SAG winner’s sister, Pauline. In fact, her dislike of Kylie has become such a problem with Timothée that they do not speak to each other as much as they used to! Uh oh!

Despite reports, Nicole Flender shockingly had nothing but kind things to say about Kylie! She told Curbed in an interview published Monday:

“I have to say, she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me.”

Kylie’s “nice to” her… but what about everyone else, like Pauline? Nicole didn’t say anything else about the Sprinter founder. However, she recalled the moment the A Complete Unknown star told her he purchased a $11 million home in Beverly Hills, moving close to Kylie! The mom, who is a Corcoran real estate agent, said:

“Did he ask for my advice? No. He said, ‘Guess what? I bought a house.’”

Ha! Wonder how she feels about the real estate moves he and the model reportedly want to make together? It could bring them closer to Pauline if they chose a home in Paris, where the Sex Lives of College Girls actress lives. Awkward… As for Momma Chalamet? She’s staying right where she lives — in NYC! She told the outlet:

“Would you like your mom to be trailing you everywhere? I like being able to go visit them.”

Well, at least Kylie seemingly won over Nicole! If only she could do the same with Pauline…

Reactions? Let us know!

