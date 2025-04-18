Timothée Chalamet Uncoupled From Kylie Jenner At Coachella -- To Avoid 'Awkward & Weird' Scene With THIS Celeb...

Timothée Chalamet really did not want to see a certain celebrity while at Coachella last weekend! Not with Kylie Jenner on his arm anyway!

As you may know, the couple attended weekend one of the music festival. From all the videos taken at the event, it looks like they could not keep their hands off each other as they watched different artists’ sets… Until at one point Timmy slipped away. What happened??

Well, apparently that was when it came time to watch Kylie’s baby daddy and ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott! Timothée wanted nothing to do with him!

Ky brought her 7-year-old daughter Stormi Webster to watch her father’s headline show on Saturday night. She and her sister Kendall Jenner even took the kiddo backstage to see the rapper — without Timmy. The A Complete Unknown actor apparently bounced when Kylie went to take Stormi to say hi to Travis, all because he didn’t want things to get uncomfortable! Fair enough, we guess. He didn’t want to ruin Stormi’s time with her father with a potentially tense situation.

The Goosebumps artist, though? Travis supposedly wouldn’t have cared about a run-in with his ex’s man! A source told Dailymail.com on Thursday:

“Travis didn’t see Timothee at all, but [Travis] would not have cared if he did. He would never avoid him. In fact, it was the other way around. Kylie took the kids, [her sister] Kendall, and bodyguards to Travis’s backstage area so he could see Stormi. But Timothee didn’t go. He wouldn’t over concerns it would be awkward and weird.”

Look, it is understandable why Timothée may have been worried about a hangout with Travis backstage, no matter how brief it may have been. Kylie’s ex-boyfriend hasn’t been the biggest fan of the actor! Heck, he even dissed the Willy Wonka star on his track Meltdown in 2023!

But if Timothée hopes to be with the makeup mogul — and even marry her one day — he will need to rip the band-aid off and meet Travis one day! Yeah, that’s right –the insider dished that the two haven’t even met yet! Timmy apparently has been dodging the face-to-face all this time, not just at Coachella!

Whether the Dune star likes it or not, though, Travis is in Kylie’s life for good! They have two young kids together! Dailymail.com’s insider also reports that they still have a “good co-parenting relationship” and are “amicable” for the sake of Stormi and Aire, adding:

“Travis spends a lot of time with his kids. He brings them to shows and to games and is with them more than anyone knows.”

So, Timothée can’t keep avoiding meeting their father if he wants to make the relationship with The Kardashians star work in the long run! Wouldn’t it be better to try to get to know the guy? They could end up becoming good pals, which would be great for the kids! We’ve seen it happen before! Just take a look at Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz!

Unless… is this Kylie’s wish? Does she want the pair to stay separate to avoid any sort of conflict in order to protect their stable co-parenting situation? Hmm.

Well, for his part, Travis isn’t even concerned about the SAG winner stepping on his toes and being in his kids’ lives. The source said:

“They are obsessed with their daddy and Travis doesn’t see Timothee as a threat whatsoever.”

The likelihood of Stormi or Aire ever considering Timothée their dad is slim, too! The source continued:

“Stormi is a huge daddy’s girl, so Timothee will most likely always be nothing more than ‘mom’s boyfriend’ even if she marries him. As much as Kylie wants them to be open to looking at Timothee as a father figure, it is unlikely that this will ever happen. The kids like Timothee – but they will never look at him as ‘dad.’”

They won’t even know him as “mom’s boyfriend” for long if the Call Me by Your Name star listens to his family and dumps Kylie. Then they’ll be calling him mom’s ex-boyfriend instead! But in all seriousness, hopefully, Travis and Timothée will meet one day — and it goes well!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

