Kimmy Schmidt Star Tituss Burgess Weighs In On Ellie Kemper's 'KKK Queen' Apology

We’ve been waiting for this one!

Last week we learned Ellie Kemper was crowned the “Queen Of Love And Beauty” at a debutante ball hosted by the Veiled Prophet — apparently a St. Louis spinoff of the KKK that’s managed to stay under most people’s radars for decades. Though she was just 19 years old at the time, Twitter immediately dubbed the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star a “KKK Queen.”

Related: Rachel Lindsay Says ‘Angry Black Female’ Label Follows Her After Chris Harrison Incident

Ever since we heard all that, we’ve been wondering what one co-star in particular had to say. On Kimmy Schmidt, Ellie shared more scenes with onscreen bestie/roommate Tituss Burgess than anyone else — so we’ve been waiting for him to weigh in.

However, throughout the week of controversy, the 42-year-old Broadway vet kept silent — following the lead of his embattled co-star. Then on Monday she finally spoke out, writing a lengthy apology note. She agreed the Veiled Prophet had an “unquestionably racist” past and held herself to account, too, saying:

“I was not aware of the history at the time, but ignorance is no excuse. I was old enough to have educated myself before getting involved. I unequivocally deplore, denounce, and reject white supremacy. At the same time, I acknowledge that because of my race and my privilege, I am the beneficiary of a system that has dispensed unequal justice and unequal rewards… I want to apologize to the people I’ve disappointed, and I promise that moving forward I will listen, continue to educate myself, and use my privilege in support of the better society I think we’re capable of becoming.”

Well, her apology seems to have been plenty for those who know her.

Titus reposted the entire thing on his on IG, captioning the post:

“I love my Ellie “

Aw, that’s really sweet! He also added, however:

“Oh, & P.S. Next time, just ask me, I’ll tell ya what to do.”

Does he mean… the next time she gets the chance to participate in a formal event hosted by a historically racist organization? Or the next time some dark chapter from her past gets uncovered? Either way, it’s lovely to see their friendship — and willingness to get one another out of messes — extends to the real world. Ellie responded:

“I love you Tituss”

So sweet! He wasn’t the only one who sent her support. Kimmy co-star (and Titus romantic lead) Mike Carlsen wrote:

“Adore you, Ellie. “

Her The Office fam Angela Kinsey and Mindy Kaling filled her comments section with heart emojis. Alec Baldwin wrote:

“You are understood and loved.”

And Yvette Nicole Brown perhaps said it best:

“Thank you for taking the time to apologize, Ellie. And for realizing that though you didn’t know about the white supremacy origins of the organization, fans of yours — who are still affected by the myth of white supremacy to this day — needed to hear that you realize it was hurtful for us to learn about it all and that you are sorry that you took part. #Ally “

What did YOU think of Ellie’s apology??

[Image via Netflix/Joseph Marzullo/WENN.]