Rachel Lindsay Says ‘Angry Black Female’ Label ‘Still Follows’ Her In Bachelor Nation After Past Incident With Chris Harrison

Rachel Lindsay got candid about how her season of The Bachelorette influenced her being labeled as the “angry Black female” — and it involves disgraced host, Chris Harrison.

While on The View, the former leading lady weighed in on the recent fight between Luann de Lesseps and Eboni Williams on Real Housewives of New York. ICYMI, Eboni accused the co-star of labeling her as the “angry” cast member while arguing over a previous conservation about sex. Following the confrontation, the 37-year-old reality star then announced she was taking a break from social media.

Lindsay, who acted as a guest host on Friday, opened up about how she related to Eboni’s feelings on being called “angry,” saying:

“In my season finale of The Bachelorette when I was sitting on stage with my runner up, my runner up told me that I was going to live a mediocre life if I didn’t choose him, and my response to him was, ‘Actually I’m living my best life.”

The former attorney went on to explain how the conversation with Peter Kraus made Harrison get involved:

“When I came back from commercial break, the host said to me, ‘Rachel, you seem angry.’ I looked, and I said, ‘That’s a strong word.’ And he said, ‘Well, you seem upset.’ I hadn’t raised my voice, I hadn’t yelled, I hadn’t said any type of curse word.”

The business owner supposedly told Rachel that he felt “attacked” in the moment:

“Then the runner-up says to me, ‘Rachel, I feel like you attacked me. When I confronted him on how I attacked him, he said, ‘Well, I don’t really have anything to say to that.’”

She then clarified Peter didn’t “offer any evidence” of her attacking him, but that didn’t matter as it ended up affecting her reputation in the long run:

“I have been labeled an angry Black female in Bachelor Nation. It follows me around to this day.”

The podcast host concluded by expressing how “proud” she was of Williams for speaking up because it opens the door for more discussions about it, sharing:

“I think it’s so important that we talk about these things. If in 2020 we were supposed to be having these types of conversations, then we need to address microaggressions that are placed on black women. We need to address these racial stereotypes. I think it’s important that we continue to do that.”

.@TheRachLindsay on the moment she says she was “labeled an ‘angry black female’ in #BachelorNation”: “It still carries or follows me around to this day.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/SoDE9QSWSd — The View (@TheView) June 4, 2021

It’s no secret that Rachel hasn’t shied away from fighting for equality and representation within the ABC franchise. Earlier this year, she slammed Harrison for defending former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s attendance at an antebellum-themed party. This resulted in the longtime host temporarily stepping down from the gig, which looks like it will continue into the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

