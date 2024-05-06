Britney Spears' Felon BF Paul Soliz Is A 'Deadbeat Dad' With 'Ten Kids' -- Who Cheated On Wife With Pop Star: REPORT

Britney Spears’ man reportedly has a TON of kids he “neglects” in the wake of their romance… And his baby momma ain’t staying quiet about it!

Since her marriage with ex-husband Sam Asghari started to crumble last summer, we’ve been following Britney’s romance with her former housekeeper and convicted felon Paul Richard Soliz. But a criminal history isn’t the only thing he’s seemingly trying to leave behind…

On Monday, Paul’s wife (?!?) Nicole Mancilla told DailyMail.com he CHEATED on her with the pop star! She’s accusing Brit of being a homewrecker? Well, we wouldn’t got that far… Her gripes all seem to be with Paul She also says they share five kids for whom he hasn’t coughed up child support! Whoa! She told the outlet:

“Just let them know that my husband fell in Britney Spears’ p***y. He was married, and now he denies his children. He neglects his children for her.”

While court records confirming their nuptials have not been located as of yet, Nicole definitely refers to him as her husband. She also calls her baby daddy “the EBT Nick Cannon.” LOLz! But also… YIKES if true!

And while Paul and Britney enjoy the Circus singer’s mansion and cause commotion at fancy LA hotels, Nicole and the kids apparently lives in Sylmar in a three-bedroom townhouse with her mom Sandra Smith. She also said her estranged hubby keeps his official residence separate from Britney’s, even though he may spend TONS of time with her. Why? To avoid issues with his probation:

“He’s on probation, so if he officially lives at her house, they have access to searching her house. So that’s why he still has an address here.”

Nicole’s mom called him “a deadbeat dad” claiming “he has ten kids”! Sandra told the outlet:

“He has ten kids. He doesn’t support any of them. They have a one-year-old together and he doesn’t even pay attention to that one either.”

Whoa! She added:

“He’s a deadbeat dad. It’s difficult for me, because he doesn’t support not one kid. And they’re at my house. Nicole’s torn up by everything. This has been going on for five years. And he doesn’t leave her alone, he keeps coming back. I wouldn’t let him see the kids if it was me. She does, because she wants them to have a dad. But I wouldn’t want a dad like that.”

That’s messed up!

Well, we know he definitely has a few kiddos! DM obtained court docs showing the Department of Child Support Services filed a civil suit against him in March, ordering him to pay $1,167 per month plus 50 percent of healthcare for Trystan Alexzander Soliz, 9, Dylan Andrew Soliz, 8, and Violet Pearl Soliz, 21 months. Violet would be the 1-year-old Sandra mentioned.

It seems there has been some issues regarding parentage, too, as an LA judge confirmed Paul’s paternity of Trystan and Dylan, as well as Cesar Martinez-Mancilla, 17, and Nicholas Soliz, 6, in 2021. Violet’s paternity has not been confirmed by courts, per the outlet. But that’s not all. Another suit was filed against Soliz in 2019 for $615 in monthly child support allegedly owed to Alexandra Gonzalez and their twins, Anevy and Avery Soliz, 5, per the outlet. A 2022 judgment confirmed he was the father there, but the judgment was in his favor — and said he owed them “zero.” Huh.

So that’s seven kids accounted for… According to Nicole’s mom, though, he has 10 TOTAL! DM says it was able to confirm nine. So there’s still at least two others with other women? We wonder if the same is true for them…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments.

