Tom Brady's Roast Was BRUTAL -- But Here's The One Joke He Says Went Too Far!

Tom Brady was a great sport for the majority of his roast… But there was one joke he had to shut down.

If you tuned into Netflix’s live The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady special on Sunday night, you couldn’t have missed THAT awkward moment when the former NFL star walked up to the podium and shut down a roaster’s joke! So here’s what happened…

Comedian Jeff Ross took the stage to trash on the former athlete as any skilled roaster would, and all the Gisele Bündchen jokes didn’t make Tom bat an eye. But when Jeff brought up New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Tom got visibly uncomfortable! Jeff reflected on Tom being picked up by the team during the 199th draft picks, joking:

“He sat there for days, waiting and waiting, and then you were finally picked in the sixth round when Bill Belichick’s dog stepped on the keyboard by accident.”

Ha! He continued:

“On the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft’s office and said ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?’”

YIKES!

Jeff was, of course, referring to Robert’s 2019 Florida massage parlor scandal, in which he was charged for soliciting prostitution. He was ultimately cleared of all charges. But clearly, Tom didn’t appreciate the dig at the high roller… Because he pretty much leapt out of his seat to shut it down. He whispered into Jeff’s ear:

“Don’t say that s**t again.”

Watch the moment (below):

“Don’t say that shit again” Tom Brady was NOT happy about Jeff Ross’s massage joke

Awkwarddd!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

