Tom Brady Bragging About 'Secretly Dating A Blonde-Haired Superstar' -- To Make Gisele Bündchen 'Jealous'??

While Gisele Bündchen has (maybe) been moving on with her romantic life following her divorce from Tom Brady, so too has the former NFL quarterback!

No, we’re not talking about Kim Kardashian here. Well, we don’t think so, anyways… We’re talking about a mystery woman! A mystery blonde woman, to be exact! Who could this be?!

According to Radar Online, the former New England Patriots star has moved on from his difficult breakup from the Brazilian supermodel with a new blonde-haired bombshell. (!!!) This week, that outlet cited “an insider close to Brady” who claimed the former QB is angry about how Gisele seems to be doing well without him.

Alleging Tom has been “hiding his misery” over the split, the source said:

“Seeing Gisele flourish solo is eating away at him.”

Not content to just suffer in silence, Tom supposedly did something about it! Per that insider, the renowned gridiron great has recently been “boasting to his inner circle” that he is “secretly dating a blonde-haired superstar.”

What?!?!

It’s unclear who exactly this insider may be referencing. In fact, it sounds like Tom’s pals don’t know, either. The Radar Online report claims it’s still “unknown” as to who the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller is focused on right now.

But the insider did add this curious statement to the mix:

“He just wants to make Gisele jealous and project the image that he’s a happy bachelor who’s got it made.”

Wait, what’s this “project the image” remark? Is Tom actually dating a “blonde-haired superstar,” or is he just pushing a phony connection or early-stage situationship to his pals in order to drum up gossip and get back at his baby momma??

And if Tom really is dating a new gal, who is she?! The “superstar” comment cuts out a lot of secondary public figures, we’d think. Models, Instagram influencers, blah, blah, blah. No disrespect to them, but you just don’t throw around the word “superstar” for anybody!

Like we referenced up top, Kim K was said to be in the mix at one point, though that seems increasingly unlikely now. Besides, while the SKIMS mogul is a superstar, she ain’t blonde! (Not anymore, at least.)

But you know who is blonde and another legitimate superstar? Reese Witherspoon. Just saying, y’all… Tom has been linked to her in recent weeks, too. Obvi a superstar. And of course, one of southern belle’s most iconic roles was in freakin’ Legally Blonde. So, like, come on! Then again, the jets have cooled on the romance rumors swirling around them… But maybe that’s the secret part??

We do know at least one thing for sure: Tom is gonna have a ton of romantic options however he wants to play the field on this one. And Gisele, too, TBH!

What do U make of this shocking new romantic rumor, tho, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

