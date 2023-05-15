Tom Brady Pays Tribute To 'Amazing' Exes Gisele Bündchen & Bridget Moynahan On Mother's Day!

Tom Brady is showing a lot of love to the women in his life.

Of course, Sunday was Mother’s Day (did you call your mother, y’all?), and Tom used that time to pay tribute to his own beloved momma. He also singled out the two other mothers in his life, as well: exes-slash-baby mommas Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan!

Tom took to Instagram to deliver a heartfelt tribute to his own mother Galynn, his ex-wife Gisele, and his ex-girlfriend Bridget. The moving post contained this wonderful passage (below) about celebrating motherhood and the value of having strong women around to make life better for everyone:

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.”

And the post itself was super sweet, too. Tom shared pics of Galynn, Gisele, and Bridget alongside snaps of his children and the rest of his extended family, as you can see (below):

Tom and Gisele may have officially divorce more than six months ago, but clearly, there is still a lot of respect there. Snaps and claps for healthy co-parenting! And yes, by the way, Gisele did respond already. She dropped a single red heart emoji in the comments section of the former NFL quarterback’s post. Respect and love going both ways with this one!

Of course, Tom and Gisele share two children: 13-year-old Benjamin Rein and 10-year-old Vivian Lake. He also shares 15-year-old son John ‘Jack’ Edward Thomas with Bridget, as well. The kids have been navigating their new normal amid co-parenting moves following Tom and Gisele’s divorce. Hopefully, things remain as smooth as they appear on the homefront!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the last few months have been a major season of change for Tom and the family. Not only did he and the Brazilian-born supermodel officially split up last year after more than a dozen years of marriage, but the former New England Patriots star also recently retired from professional football. Earlier this year, the 45-year-old made his retirement announcement via a social media video, confirming he was finally walking away from the game for good.

Now, as he rides off into the football sunset, he clearly has his family at his side. And as you can see, there are a bunch of strong women in his corner, too. Can’t hate that!

