Tom Brady Explains To Kevin Hart Why Those Roast Jokes Hurt His Kids' Feelings!

Tom Brady is opening up to Kevin Hart about the impact his jokes on The Roast of Tom Brady had on his kiddos!

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player took hits during the Netflix special last year, especially when it came to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Kevin particularly dissed the former couple A LOT! He threw out a brutal jab at one point, saying:

“Gisele gave you a ultimatum. Gisele said, ‘You retire or we’re done.’ That’s what she said to you, Tom. ‘You retire or we’re done. Let me tell you something. When you got a chance to go 8-9, and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids… you gotta do what the f**k you gotta do, do you understand me?”

And that is only the start! He even brought up her romance with jiu-jitsu instructor and baby daddy, Joaquim Valente. The actor joked:

“You sometimes got to f**k your coach. You know who else f**ked they coach? Gisele. She f**ked that karate man… One of the smartest quarterbacks to ever play the game, how did you not see this coming? Eight f**king karate classes a day? Eight karate classes a day… and she’s still a white belt. The only bruises she had were on her ass. Everyone should have known.”

Kevin then teased “the kids gonna have to change their name — f**king guy knows karate, Tom. You can’t fight this guy.” Oof! Tom didn’t mind the barbs, but his three kids — Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian — didn’t take them well! The roast really “hurt” them, and he told the comedian exactly that to his face!

While submerged in ice water, the athlete told Kevin on the Cold as Balls podcast on Monday:

“What everyone has to realize is that I was in a locker room for 28 years of my life and the only thing we do in locker rooms are roast each other. The answer is: I had a great time. The only thing that was hard for me is that I have kids and that it hurts their feelings. I think when you’re a parent – I didn’t think about those things and I learned a lesson.”

Tom stressed he enjoyed the jokes, though! He went on to explain:

“I do think laughter is the best form of medicine for all of us and I think when I went through a lot of hard times in my life I’ve always turned to comedy and laughter.”

Laughter may be the best medicine for Tom, but you most likely won’t catch him participating in a roast ever again! He learned his lesson after seeing how upset his children were and is done with that chapter in his life! Watch the podcast (below):

