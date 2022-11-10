Gisele Bündchen Secretly Bought An $11.5 Million Miami Mansion DIRECTLY ACROSS From Tom Brady!!

Sticking close — and we mean really close!!

Gisele Bündchen has officially purchased a new home for herself and it is shockingly near ex-husband Tom Brady’s mansion!

According to Page Six on Thursday, the supermodel secretly purchased an $11.5 million mansion in Miami Beach, Florida — directly across the river from the athlete’s home! The new 6,600-square-foot residence includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home theater, an office, a playroom, an eat-in kitchen that opens to a patio, and a large outdoor pool. It also features 25-foot ceilings, numerous terraces, and views of a wide waterway plus Indian Creek Island (otherwise known as the Billionaire Bunker).

This, of course, is where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s home — what would have been theirs — is still under construction. The former couple purchased and tore down the $17 million house in late 2020, but it is believed Tom is keeping it following the divorce. Gisele will apparently have a nearly direct view of the property from her new home. Wow!

According to a source who spoke with the outlet about the big splurge, the former Victoria’s Secret angel actually first viewed the mansion on August 16! This was amid Tom’s shocking 11-day break from the NFL, which he supposedly took beginning on August 11 as a last-ditch effort to save his relationship — though other sources said he never even saw her during that time. In any case, he was clearly too late! A source told the outlet:

“Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami Beach even before Tom took his break from the NFL, which indicates that she was already done with the marriage and moving on.”

Gisele officially closed on the property on October 6, three weeks before finalizing her divorce from Tom on October 28. The home is located in the Surfside neighborhood. If that sounds familiar it’s because earlier this month we learned Gisele bought another (much smaller) home in the same area back in February!

The $1.25 million three-bedroom, three-bathroom, Art Deco-style cottage is only a half mile from her new place. It is believed she will use it as an office or possibly a staff residence.

While she’ll have to hop in the car for a short drive to get to Tom’s place from the small cottage, no driving is necessary from her new mansion — that is if she doesn’t want to! The 42-year-old’s waterfront pad is swimming distance from her ex-husband! Seriously!! The insider dished:

“You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other.”

Neighboring docks? Like the kids may take a boat from parent to parent?

The couple agreed to joint custody of their two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Tom’s also a father to Jack, 15, with Bridget Moynahan. We suppose living so close could be easier for the kids… if they like rowing… But could it also cause more problems? We mean, you don’t really want your ex to see what’s happening at your house all the time, do you?!

You can get a glimpse at Gisele’s new place (below) with even better pictures HERE!

For now, it is believed Gisele is living in a rental property somewhere in Miami while she gets her new home ready. She was also last spotted earlier this week vacationing with her kids in Costa Rica, so she’s enjoying this new phase of her life! Can you believe she’s practically going to be neighbors with Tom, though? Do you think this is smart? Let us know (below)!!

