Rumored Couple Tom Cruise & Ana De Armas Celebrate Her Birthday With Helicopter Ride & Dinner In London!

Rumored Couple Tom Cruise & Ana De Armas Celebrate Her Birthday With Romantic Helicopter Ride & Dinner In London!

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas continue to fuel those romance rumors!

It appears the Mission: Impossible star celebrated with his new rumored girlfriend ahead of her 37th birthday on Wednesday. According to images obtained by TMZ, the pair enjoyed a helicopter ride along with her two dogs the day before. Tom appeared to fly the chopper himself. Trying to impress Ana, aren’t you? LOLz! The couple landed in London and were all smiles when they got off the aircraft. You can check out the video and photos of Tom and Ana HERE.

From there, sources revealed to Page Six that the two went to dinner at KOL, a Mexican restaurant in the Marylebone district of the city, late at night in honor of her big day! How sweet!

You may know this is not the first time Ana and Tom have been spotted together! They first sparked dating rumors when they had dinner in London’s Soho area on Valentine’s Day. At the time, an insider told People they were out with their agents and only “discussing potential collaborations down the line.” They supposedly are “just friends” and nothing more. However, they continued to hang out since then.

First, the Valentine’s Day dinner, and now the birthday celebration? Yeah, they sure seem more than pals! But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

May 01, 2025 12:00pm PDT

