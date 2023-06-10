Schwartz & Sandy's Trying To 'Get Rid' Of Tom Sandoval?! See Who They Asked To Invest!

It isn’t just a potential friendship breakup between Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz in the wake of Scandoval — they might be ending their working relationship too, at least when it comes to their restaurant business!!!

During an appearance on The Toast podcast on Friday, Jax Taylor claimed that he heard a “rumor” from the Schwartz & Sandy’s manager that they are trying to “get rid” of Sandoval due to the backlash of his affair with Raquel Leviss. Whoa! As you may recall, the business was bombarded with negative reviews on social media and Yelp when news of Scandoval broke. Schwartz even mentioned on the reunion how fans have been trolling the two guys’ bar after the cheating scandal. Oof. It sounds like Sandoval’s actions really hurt their business! Jax even told host Claudia Oshry that the lounge seems to be struggling to get people in the doors lately, recalling:

“I’ve been there three or four times, and the last time I was there, [it] wasn’t that busy. But I think I maybe was there on an off night. I don’t know, it was 10 o’clock on a Thursday.”

And it’s so bad that Sandoval may get the boot! When he was at the restaurant one night, the 43-year-old former reality star shared that he was allegedly told “they are trying to buy [out]” Sandoval and are searching for new buyers! In fact, Jax claimed they even asked him if wanted to invest in the business!

“They offered me, if I was interested in taking over. Could you imagine? I don’t know if it was a strong offer or not. I was at the bar late at night, and one of the managers or owners of Schwartz & Sandy’s [was] like, ‘Hey, we want to get rid of Tom Sandoval. We want to find another buyer. Would you be interested?’”

Damn. We can imagine that Sandoval would be PISSED if they kicked him out and chose his former best friend to take his place! The Bravolebrity then said that he “had been drinking” at the time and declined the offer, noting that he “couldn’t do that to Tom Schwartz.” Plus, Jax mentioned that owning a bar is “a lot of work” and “a lot of pressure.” Mhm! That being said, when Claudia asked if he “would not go into business or you would,” the father of one responded:

“Not saying that… How funny would it be if I did … Jax and James? What if we had our own [bar]?”

Stranger things have happened! We mean who would have ever thought that James Kennedy and Katie Maloney would be on the same side given their history? So who’s to say Jax and James wouldn’t open a place if they wanted to? The Vanderpump Rules alum then went on to praise, saying he is without a doubt the “number one guy in the group.” You can ch-ch-check out Jax’s shocking confession about Schwartz & Sandy’s (below):

