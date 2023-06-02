Brandi Glanville Calls Out Vanderpump Rules Cast For ‘Hypocrisy’ Over Scandoval!

Here we go again. Brandi Glanville is calling out the cast of Vanderpump Rules for their reaction to Le Scandoval.

Now, it’s no secret that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has a close connection to the show. You know, given she found herself part of the drama in the first season due to Scheana Shay’s affair with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. In fact, in addition to this scandal, most of the Vanderpump Rules stars have cheated at one point during the show’s history. Although these situations may be in the past, Brandi can’t help but bring up the drama again, as all the previously guilty cast members publicly slam Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ months-long affair during the reunion episodes.

Around when part two of the Season 10 reunion aired on Wednesday night, the 50-year-old television personality took to Twitter to go off on the cast’s “hypocrisy” over Scandoval. She wrote in an expletive-filled post:

“This f**king hypocrisy is f**king insane,!!!!! I never thought I would be friends with half the bitches that f**ked my husband while I was married & pregnant”

Brandi then added a follow-up message, saying:

“I’m f**king over it with pretty much everyone”

Although she did not name any names, there’s no doubt that she’s referring to Scheana and the group for their past cheating scandals. Ever since Scandoval broke, Brandi has gone after the Good as Gold singer for condemning Sandoval and Raquel for having an affair! In April, she called out the cast for basically being hypocrites then too, tweeting:

“[The cast members] are like, ‘Oh, you’re a horrible human.’ I’m like, you slept with my ex-husband while I was pregnant and married, you know. Like everyone on that show has cheated. So I don’t get the scandal to be honest.”

When Scheana argued that she didn’t sleep with her best friend’s boyfriend “for 7 months behind her back AND in front of her face,” Brandi clapped back:

“A cheater is a cheater no matter how it goes down @scheana you knew eddie was married so it’s all the same. I wasn’t specifically talking about you I said everyone on that show has cheated. But if you want a war when we have been cool it’s sad.”

However, a “war” didn’t break out between them at the time. Brandi later shared she just did not “understand the outrage considering the groups history” — but insisted she and Scheana were “good” now. We’ll see if that’s still the case once Scheana catches wind of her latest tweets…

But clearly, Brandi still does not get why the cast is furious about Scandoval — no matter how much she tunes in for the drama each week. Because if she did, she would realize how these two scandals are so different! What happened years ago with Eddie, Scheana, and Leann Rimes was awful. There’s no doubt about that. But Sandoval had a full-on relationship with Ariana Madix’s best friend for months behind her back. Cheating is cheating? Nah, sorry. It can definitely get worse, and this is WORSE. Plus, everyone is watching the lengths these two people went to lie and manipulate their friends as new episodes aired each week. So it’s safe to say the circumstances are different!

Nevertheless, the way Scheana and the cast reacts to Scandoval seems to irk Brandi, so we can imagine she’ll have a lot more to say once part three of the reunion drops next week. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Brandi that the VPR crew are being hypocrites over Scandoval? Sound OFF in the comments below.

