Raquel Leviss 'In Talks' To Return To Vanderpump Rules BUT...

The question everyone wants to know the answer to: will Raquel Leviss be in Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules!?

As we previously reported, VPR‘s new season starts filming THIS WEEK — but the 28-year-old is apparently still at the mental health facility she’s been staying at for the past few months. Will she return? She hasn’t committed to it yet. But the operative word is “yet.” A source for US Weekly dropped more deets on Tuesday. They say she has been “in talks” for returning, despite being seemingly incommunicado. But she’s not sure she even wants to come back! The insider said:

“Raquel is currently in talks about returning for the next season of Vanderpump Rules. However, she hasn’t decided whether or not she wants to come back to the show.”

Well, she certainly would be biting the bullet to get back on TV after the whole Scandoval controversy… It makes sense why she wouldn’t be ready for all that drama, not if it hurt her mental health that much the first time!

Continuing, the insider confirmed she is indeed still at the mental health facility and is “still getting treatment at the mental health facility and that continues to be her priority.” The source made it very clear so far “nothing has been confirmed yet other than the fact that she’s in negotiations about returning” to the Bravo show.

There is the chance she could get folks on her side if she came back. After all, she’s already seen by many as just another victim of Tom Sandoval. Hmm…

