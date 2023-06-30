Tom Sandoval Has Joined The Special Forces Amid Scandoval Fallout!

Get ready to see some more of Tom Sandoval on our screens…

Cameras picked back up again for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules on Wednesday. But one person who was nowhere to be seen? Sandoval. However, there’s apparently a good reason for it – and no, it’s not because he was fired from the Bravo reality series, as far as we know right now.

Instead, several sources revealed to TMZ on Thursday that the 40-year-old television personality has been shooting in New Zealand for another project: season two of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. For those who don’t know, the Fox series brings a group of celebrities together to go through a bunch of difficult challenges set by former Special Forces members. One by one the celebs will either give up or fail their tasks until one or two winners remain. Sandoval must be prepared for the mental and physical challenge on Special Forces, especially after facing off against the VPR cast amid intense backlash for his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss!

It’s unknown how far he got on the show. But for those hoping this means Sandoval is leaving VPR, we have bad news for you. He is expected to begin filming whenever he’s done with the show. Of course, an official announcement about season 11’s cast has not been announced by Bravo. It wouldn’t surprise us if he returned, even if the rest of his co-stars want nothing to do with him after Scandoval.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]