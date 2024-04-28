Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Slow Dancing At Stagecoach Despite Relationship Issues! Watch!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got lost in each other’s dance moves over the weekend.

As we’ve been following, the estranged (?) couple have been going through the relationship wringer recently. It’s not exactly clear what they’ve been fighting about, but a source told Us Weekly last week they’ve been spending time apart as their relationship “was getting toxic.” But it looks like they put that toxicity aside for a romantic night out together…

On Friday night, the pair were spotted loving up on each other at Stagecoach, a country music festival similar to Coachella. In one telling clip obtained by TMZ, Megan, who sported long blue locks, can be seen slow dancing with the rocker as Jelly Roll performed in the background. See (below):

Wow! Their relationship may be rocky, but there’s certainly no doubt they have a TON of chemistry.

This wasn’t their only recent sighting together, as MGK posted a pic of them at his 34th birthday celebration earlier in the week.

It’s not exactly clear where these two stand or what their slow dance means for their relationship, but who can resist some good tunes, right??

[Images via Glamour Magazine UK & GQ/YouTube]