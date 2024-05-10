Lala Kent 'In Early Talks To Join' The Valley Next Season -- But What About Vanderpump Rules??

Fans could see Lala Kent make the move to The Valley next season!

An insider revealed to Page Six on Wednesday the 33-year-old reality star “is in early talks to join” the cast of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff series. What?! They added:

“She is very connected with that cast. Those girls are her very good friends and mom crew.”

Whoa! What a big change! But when you think about it, this move makes a lot of sense for Lala…

She recently moved into a new home in the San Fernando Valley and is expecting her second child. The show is about families and friends living in the area. And as the Page Six insider noted, her inner circle is mainly the women of The Valley — including Brittany Cartwright, Nia Sanchez, Janet Caperna, and Michelle Lally. The only person with whom Lala is on the outs in the cast is Kristen Doute! However, those two going head-to-head on our screens (again) would make for some good reality TV!

We can see why the show is a good fit for her now! But what about Vanderpump Rules? Will she abandon that ship for good? Don’t worry. The hate she received throughout Season 11 for her disloyalty toward Ariana Madix hasn’t driven her away. The source noted she plans to also film the next season of VPR whenever it resumes production:

“That’s her home. It’s not one or the other.”

As of right now, the show is on pause and won’t begin filming over the summer as it’s done for the past 11 years. So Lala’s schedule is freed up to film The Valley — if it gets a second season. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

